Occupiers shell Kupiansk, 78-year-old woman killed
On the afternoon of Monday, 2 September, Russian invaders shelled the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. A 78-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy shelling.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
According to the official, the occupiers attacked the city at 15:30.
"The shelling damaged a house. A 78-year-old woman was killed," said the head of the RMA.
