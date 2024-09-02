ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11915 visitors online
News War
308 0

Occupiers shell Kupiansk, 78-year-old woman killed

Куп’янськ на Харківщині

On the afternoon of Monday, 2 September, Russian invaders shelled the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. A 78-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy shelling.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the occupiers attacked the city at 15:30.

"The shelling damaged a house. A 78-year-old woman was killed," said the head of the RMA.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS in Donetsk region with direct hit. VIDEO

Author: 

shoot out (13007) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 