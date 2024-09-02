Zelenskyy on strikes against Russia: We need not only permission, but also appropriate weapons

Ukraine needs not only permission from its Western partners to strike targets in Russia, but also appropriate weapons.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia on Monday, 2 September, Yevropeiska Pravda reports, Censor.NET cites.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is currently working on obtaining permission for long-range strikes on targets in Russia with partners who have the appropriate means. This depends on the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, as they have the appropriate weapons.

"If one of these countries, for example, has authorised(strikes - ed.), and such messages are already being sent through diplomatic channels and in the media, we need to know whether this country has provided the appropriate weapons at this point. That is, we need not only permission, we also need to get it (the weapon - ed.)... There are two issues that we are working on (obtaining permission and munitions - ed.)," the head of state stressed.

He added that today Ukraine is moving in a more positive direction.