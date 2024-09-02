Zelenskyy signs decrees imposing sanctions on Russian companies and collaborators

On Monday, 2 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted two decisions of the National Security and Defence Council on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures.

The relevant decrees No. 601/2024 and 602/2024 of 2 September are posted on the website of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The sanctions were imposed on individuals and legal entities from Russia. The restrictions include transport, air cargo, and service companies from the Russian Federation. In addition, sanctions are imposed against those suspected of collaboration, as well as those who assisted the Russian occupation authorities in the territories of Ukraine.

In particular, according to Interfax-Ukraine, Decree No. 602/2024 imposed sanctions on 73 Russian legal entities, mostly Russian airports, including Domodedovo Airfield LLC, Vnukovo International Airport JSC, Nizhny Novgorod International Airport JSC, and others.

Decree No. 601/2024 imposed sanctions against 11 legal entities registered in Ukraine, both in Kyiv and in the occupied territories.

The same decree updated the sanctions against the Russian companies MB RUS JSC, 1C LLC and eight other companies, setting out new versions of the sanctions.

Also, Decree No. 602/2024 imposed sanctions against 74 Russian citizens for a period of 10 years, Decree No. 601/2024 imposed sanctions against 164 citizens of Ukraine, Russia, and people with dual citizenship for the same period, and renewed sanctions against the head of the occupation administration of Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo.

The sanctions come into effect from the moment Zelenskyy signs them and last for ten years. The President entrusts the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Oleksandr Lytvynenko, with control over the implementation.

On the evening of 1 September, President Zelenskyy announced the introduction of NSDC sanctions against legal entities and individuals that ensure the operation of Russia's aviation infrastructure, as well as against collaborators.