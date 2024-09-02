VR Committee to send request to SSU to re-examine Hladkyi’s Chief of Staff of Unmanned Systems - media

The Security Committee of the Verkhovna Rada has decided to appeal to the Security Service of Ukraine to re-inspect the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Hladkyi.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by People's Deputy from the Voice faction Solomiia Bobrovska in a commentary to Suspilne.

The People`s Deputy said that despite the positive feedback from the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Hladkyi's professionalism, a number of questions were raised to the new Chief of Staff during a meeting of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:

whether his wife has a Russian passport;

whether it was true that his daughter had competed under the flag of the FSB at sporting events;

Bobrovska herself asked whether Hladkyi had a certificate of verification from the SSU, whether it was provided to those who signed his new appointment, including Rustem Umierov;

whether the Supreme Court's decision to deny access to state secrets to Hladkyi had been overturned.

"You know, we have not received any answers to any questions. Moreover, the Ministry of Defense does not have a certificate from the SSU that would say how he (Hladkyi - Ed.) passed this check. About the passports. No comments about his wife and daughter," Bobrovska said.

She added that in the end, the committee decided to send a letter to the SSU requesting an inspection. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi supported this decision.

"Society needs to know why his wife was in Crimea, why he traveled to Sevastopol during the ATO, when he took his family away? That is, some specific things that are not related to personal life but to state security. Since there are no answers, we will keep asking, keep digging until we find out if everything is okay or if the SSU has questions for Hladkyi," the People's Deputy summarized.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla, said that Roman Hladkyi, who was previously suspected of treason, espionage and corruption, had been appointed chief of staff of the Unmanned Systems Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

