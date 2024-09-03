Russia occupied 477 sq km of Ukraine’s territory in August - AFP

According to AFP, in August 2024, Russian troops seized 477 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory, the largest monthly increase since October 2022. The Ukrainian Armed Forces gained up to 1,300 sq km as a result of the offensive in Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

AFP claims that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have gained more than 1,100 square kilometres in the past two weeks as a result of their offensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The offensive has since slowed down, and it is estimated that the Ukrainian army now holds between 1,150 and 1,300 square kilometres of the Russian Federation's Kursk region.

At the same time, AFP notes that Russia seized 477 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in August, which is Moscow's largest monthly increase since October 2022.

"In August, Russian troops advanced 15 square kilometres a day in Ukraine, mostly in the eastern part of Donetsk region. The biggest advance was in the direction of the Pokrovsk logistics hub, and as of the end of Sunday, the Russian army had come to less than seven kilometres from the city," the agency said.

AFP also notes that since the beginning of 2024, the Russian army has seized 1,730 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory, three times more than in 2023, when its gains were nullified by Ukrainian counteroffensives.

As of 1 September, Russia occupied 18 per cent of Ukraine's territory, according to AFP.