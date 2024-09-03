There were 197 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Enemy was active in Kurakhove, Vremivka and Kupyansk sectors. Situation is hottest in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the course of 2 September, 197 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline, with the most intense situation in the Pokrovsk sector.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, the enemy launched three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas yesterday, using 33 missiles, and 68 air strikes, dropping 77 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than 3,900 attacks, including 139 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hlukhiv, Bilopillia, Zarutske in Sumy region; Hryhorivka, Druzhba, Dachne, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Kostiantynivka, Bohatyr in Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in Kherson region.

Hostilities in te East

In the Kharkiv sector, five firefights took place near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, there were 23 combat engagements. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 18 times near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops stopped seven enemy attempts to break through the defences in the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Ivan-Daryivka and Spirne.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 18 battles took place, in particular, near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 56 enemy assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 39 enemy attacks near Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Halytsynivka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian proxies conducted 21 offensive attacks near Vodiane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Prechystivka.

Situation in the South and North

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

The situation in the Orikhivske and Huliaipillia sectors remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons. In addition, an artillery system and two pontoon ferries were hit.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1360 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian servicemen also neutralised 10 tanks, 35 armoured combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, 36 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 21 cruise missiles, 47 vehicles and nine units of occupants' special equipment.

