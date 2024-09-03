No movement of military equipment in Belarus near Ukrainian border is recorded - State Border Guard Service

No movement of equipment or personnel of the Belarusian army units near the Ukrainian border has been recorded so far.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated at a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Colonel Andrii Demchenko.

"We do not record any unusual situations directly at the border or any provocative actions. In addition, we do not record any movement of equipment or personnel of the Belarusian army units in the immediate vicinity of our border," he said.

The spokesperson stressed that all components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces are in full control of the state border.

However, according to Demchenko, this area remains a threat to Ukraine. He recalled the statements of the Belarusian side that Ukraine is allegedly building up its forces on the border, noting that "this is a shift of responsibility". The ministry stressed that Belarus "remains in the orbit of Russian influence".

"What is happening deep in the territory of Belarus is monitored by intelligence units, the Ministry of Defence, and the State Border Guard Service to understand how threatening the situation is and how it can change so that we can respond in time. I can note some movement into the territory of Belarus, both in terms of equipment and personnel. But we do not record a significant build-up," Demchenko explained.

He also noted that Belarus had previously deployed troops towards the border with Ukraine, but they did not move close to the border.

Earlier it was reported that after the start of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region of Russia, Belarus moved at least a thousand of its military to the Gomel region, which borders Ukraine.

On 25 August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement calling on the Armed Forces of Belarus to withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine to a distance exceeding the range of the fire systems available in Belarus.

In turn, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Anatoly Glaz, said that Minsk had not received "official requests" from Ukraine to withdraw its troops from the common border.