Verkhovna Rada plans to dismiss 4 ministers this week - Zhelezniak

This week, the Verkhovna Rada plans to dismiss four ministers and appoint their replacements. Appointments will also be made in several ministries that are currently without heads.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Voice party, Censor.NET reports.

"First, additional ministerial positions will be vacated. Some will simply be lost, others will be transferred," the MP said.

Who are they planning to dismiss?

The Parliament wants to dismiss the heads of the Ministry of Justice (Denys Maliuska), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Dmytro Kuleba), the Ministry of Ecology (Ruslan Strilets) and the Ministry of Reintegration (Iryna Vereshchuk).

"And then appoint these vacant positions plus the 6 ministries without ministers. Although some ministries will be added to the existing portfolios of deputy prime ministers," Zhelezniak added.

