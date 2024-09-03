Multifunctional marine uncrewed systems will appear in Ukraine, - Sukharevskyi

Ukraine will soon have multifunctional uncrewed maritime systems that will secure our maritime borders.

According to Censor.NET, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told ArmyInform about this in an interview.

Sukharevskyi noted that today, thanks to the use of naval systems, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has almost left the arena, "fled Sevastopol".

"It is a world-famous fact that Ukraine fought a battle at sea without a fleet. Therefore, this is the merit of the newly born tactics and strategy of actions at sea," he stressed.

In addition, the commander announced the emergence of new unmanned maritime systems.

"Multifunctional unmanned maritime systems are something that the world will see very soon, our state will see. They will secure our maritime borders. This is our goal, and we are confidently moving towards it," Sukharevskyi said.

He also noted that ground robotic systems are associated with a number of challenges.

"We have a fairly knowledge-intensive production, but we are only at the initial stage, we are developing an institutional testing ground where all this is tested, tactics are tested, etc. Ground-based systems perform many different actions, and there are also systems for remote mining and evacuation of the wounded. We are looking ahead, and we are interested in organising the system for many years to come," Sukharevskyi said.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had adopted more than 170 samples of unmanned systems.