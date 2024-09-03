Rada includes Unmanned Systems Forces in separate branches of AFU

The Verkhovna Rada has supported a draft law that creates a separate branch of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The Rada supported the draft law on amendments to Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

The draft law was developed to increase the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use unmanned and robotic air, sea, and ground systems and ensure their readiness for use.

"The implementation of the draft law will increase the capabilities of the defense forces, in particular the Armed Forces of Ukraine, by providing for unmanned systems in their structure," the explanatory note says.

In February 2024, President Zelenskyy ordered the creation of a separate branch of the Unmanned Systems Forces in the Armed Forces.

Subsequently, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft Decree of the President of Ukraine, developed by the Ministry of Defense together with the General Staff, on the creation of a separate branch of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.