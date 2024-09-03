Russians have sacralized Crimean bridge, as well as Crimea itself. All available air defense systems of various ranges are located on peninsula, - Pletenchuk

The occupiers have deployed all available air defence systems of various ranges on the Crimean peninsula, including those to protect the Crimean bridge.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon.

"The peninsula is crammed with air defence systems to the maximum extent possible. Because it has not only a pragmatic meaning for the occupiers, but also a symbolic one. They have sacralised both the Crimean Bridge and Crimea itself. In fact, Russian aggression in Ukraine began in Crimea (in 2014 - Ed.). And it is a key location for them," Pletenchuk said.

According to the Navy spokesman, Crimea is a base for the southern grouping of the Russian Armed Forces, as it is used for personnel recruitment, replenishment of units, and various training exercises.

According to him, all the air defence systems of various ranges available to the enemy are currently deployed on the Crimean peninsula. These include S-300, S-400, and even S-500 systems.

Pletenchuk noted that there is currently no information about the "mysterious structure" being built by the Russians near the Crimean bridge. It could be a defensive or technical structure, or a crossing.