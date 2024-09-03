ENG
Occupiers attacked Makarove village in Kharkiv region: Woman killed, man wounded

Росіяни обстріляли Макарове на Харківщині

Russians shelled the village of Makarove in the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, a 38-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling. A 59-year-old civilian man sustained light injuries," the statement said.

Three private houses, outbuildings and power grids were also damaged.

