Enemy attacked AFU positions 118 times today, almost half of attacks took place in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 118 times. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions, where it conducted almost half of all attacks.

The situation in the north

The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling - the settlements of Karpovychi, Pokrovka, Porozok, Dmytrivka, Sopych, Bobylivka, Velyka Pysarivka and Boiaro-Lezhachi were affected. Esman, Usok and Yunakivka came under air strikes.

It is known that today Russian aviation has dropped 24 GABs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The occupiers also fired on Kursk region with MLRS and cannon artillery.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops twice near Vovchansk. The battle is currently ongoing.

The enemy attacked our positions four times in the Kupiansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Hlushkivka, Synkivka and Berestove.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled eight out of 16 enemy attacks in this area. The fighting continues. Nine enemy bombs fell near Petropavlivka and Borova.

Fighting continues in the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked three times near Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Spirne. Our defenders repelled all attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made four assault attacks near Andriivka and Chasiv Yar. Three firefights are ongoing near the latter. The enemy is actively using aviation, having dropped four UAVs on the areas of Stupochky and Bila Hora. He fired twice at Hryhorivka with free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks has reached seven so far. The enemy is attacking near Nelipivka and Toretsk. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, all attacks have been stopped. The aggressor's aircraft bombed the areas of Dachne, Kostiantynivka, Dyliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to attack our defenders in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Mykhailivka and Zelene Pole. The defense forces have already repelled 21 enemy attacks, and ten combat engagements are still ongoing. The occupants are making the main efforts near Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka, where 11 and 9 combat engagements were registered respectively.

Most of the fighting today took place in the Kurakhove direction, where the invaders attacked our troops 37 times - they are most actively trying to advance in the areas of Ukrayinka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vuhledar, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka eight times. The attacks were repelled.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the area around the village of Piatikhatky was attacked by 20 free-flight aerial rockets. The occupiers also conducted five attacks near Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

One enemy attack was repelled in the Prydniprovske direction. The invaders launched 40 unguided aerial missiles at Mykolaivka.

The enemy is currently not active in other directions.