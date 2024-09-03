Rinkēvičs after Russian attack on Poltava: Restrictions on Ukraine’s use of all weapons against Russia should be lifted

After the Russian attack on Poltava, which killed 47 people, Latvian President Edargs Rinkēvičs called for the lifting of restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike Russia.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia killed 41 people and wounded 180 more as a result of the attack on Poltava. Once again, the restrictions on Ukraine's use of all weapons against Russia must be lifted. This is not about escalation, but about the lives of innocent people," he stressed.

Russian strike on Poltava on 3 September 2024

As reported, on the morning of 3 September, explosions were heard in the Poltava community. Later , MP Mariana Bezuhla hinted that the Russian occupiers had attacked the place of assembly in Poltava today. The RMA stated that today is a terrible day in Poltava region.

The Ministry of Defence, for its part , noted that the Russian aggressor had launched a barbaric attack on one of the city's educational institutions.

As a result of the Russian shelling, 47 people were killed and 206 wounded.