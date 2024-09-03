Water quality in Desna River in Chernihiv has significantly deteriorated - Chernihivvodokanal

The water quality in the Desna River within Chernihiv has deteriorated significantly.

This was reported on Tuesday, September 3, by Chernihivvodokanal, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, on 03.09.24, as previously reported, the water condition in the Desna River in the city of Chernihiv has deteriorated significantly," the statement reads.

The Chernihivvodokanal made the conclusion after taking water samples. It was carried out today, September 3, at 11:00 am.

The published results of laboratory tests show that the chemical oxygen consumption in the river has increased significantly over the day, now exceeding the standard by 4.5 times.

"It is not recommended to swim in the Desna River and fish. "Chernihivvodokanal continues to monitor the water condition in the Desna River on its own initiative," the statement said.

Read more: Non-critical decrease in oxygen level recorded in Desna river near Chernihiv - RMA

Pollution of the Seym River

The day before, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said that the Seym River had been polluted from the territory of the Russian Federation. However, it is not yet known whether this was done intentionally or by accident.

On August 30, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that the Desna River in Chernihiv region had begun absorbing pollutants and saturating the water with oxygen.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strelets, said that everything possible is being done to prevent the polluted waters of the Seim River from reaching the drinking water intake of Kyiv.

Since September 1, a decrease in oxygen levels has been recorded in the Desna River near Chernihiv, the Chernihiv Regional Environmental Administration reported.

Read more: Death of 4 soldiers at training center in Chernihiv region: shell detonated during shooting, - SBI