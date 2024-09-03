Forest litter on 20 hectares burning in Chornobyl zone - Kyiv Regional State Administration

According to the State Emergency Service's operational information, burning is observed in the Chornobyl zone over an area of approximately 20 hectares.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

Rescue units and equipment are involved to prevent the spread of the fire. Radiation background measurements are being carried out, and it is currently within normal limits.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has informed residents of the region that air smoke may be observed due to the fire in the exclusion zone and due to the smoldering of peat bogs in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region.