Norway allocates more than EUR 48 million for purchase of drones and air defense equipment for Ukraine

The Norwegian government has decided to allocate an additional 570 million Norwegian kroner (48.28 million euros) for the purchase of drones and air defense equipment for Ukraine. These funds will be allocated to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).

This is reported by European Pravda, with reference to a statement by the Norwegian government, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Norway's contribution, made in cooperation with the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Lithuania, will help protect the Ukrainian population and critical infrastructure from Russian attacks.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram emphasized that Ukraine is in dire need of more military equipment to protect itself from Russian aggression. Therefore, according to him, Norway, along with other countries, will do everything possible to contribute.

The International Fund for Ukraine is an additional funding mechanism to support Ukraine, led by the British Ministry of Defense, which also includes Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and Lithuania.

