Pentagon announces Ramstein meeting in Germany on September 6

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format will be held in person in Germany on September 6.

"Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Brown will travel to Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday to hold a face-to-face meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on September 6," said Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder

He noted that this will be the 24th meeting since Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin initiated the format in April 2022.

Representatives from about 50 countries are expected to attend this week's meeting to "discuss the war in Ukraine and the continued close coordination of the international community to support Ukraine."

