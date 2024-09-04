Pentagon does not comment on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16 to Ukraine

The US Ministry of Defense does not comment on the transfer of long-range JASSM missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP.

"I have nothing to say. I have seen the press reports. I have nothing to say about it. Again, no announcements," he said.

Earlier, the mass media reported that the United States was close to an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles capable of reaching the depths of the Russian Federation. However, Kyiv will have to wait several months as the United States resolves technical issues before any delivery.

