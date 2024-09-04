22 out of 29 "Shaheds" and 7 missiles out of 13 fired were shot down - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 4 September, Russians attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles, as well as Shahed-type strike drones.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

"A total of 42 air targets were detected and tracked by the Air Force's radio engineering troops:

- 2 Kh-47 M2 ‘Kinzhal’ aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Tula region - Russian Federation

- 2 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace over the Black Sea;

- 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd region - Russian Federation;

- 3 'Iskander-K' cruise missiles from the territory of occupied Crimea;

- 29 'Shahed-131/136' strike UAVs (launch areas of Kursk region - Russian Federation)," the statement said.

Air defence forces destroyed 27 air targets:

4 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

3 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles;

22 "Shahed-131/136" strike UAVs.

6 strike UAVs were lost locally (probably suppressed by electronic warfare), and one flew to Belarus.

Air defences were operating in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava and Sumy regions.

