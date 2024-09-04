At least 7 local architectural monuments were damaged in attack on Lviv

At least seven architectural monuments of local significance located in the UNESCO buffer zone were damaged in Lviv as a result of tonight's attack.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the monuments are located, in particular, on Konovalets and Kokorudza streets

All the buildings are located in the UNESCO historic area and buffer zone. They are listed in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

The head of the RMA added that as soon as emergency services have access to the buildings, a commission of representatives of the city and regional cultural heritage protection bodies will start working on the sites and drawing up inspection reports.

As a reminder, the regional Centre for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, located in the villa of Josefa Franz, which dates back to 1893 and is a local architectural monument, was damaged in the night attack on Konovaltsia Street in Lviv.

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many wounded.