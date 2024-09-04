Umierov will meet with Pistorius in Berlin today: They will discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defence

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov will meet with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on 4 September.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the German Ministry of Defence.

"Among the topics of discussion were the development of the situation in Ukraine, German-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of security and defence, and the strengthening of Ukrainian air defence," the statement said.

Both ministers will also lay flowers at the Bundeswehr memorial.

