ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10963 visitors online
News
24 982 173

"Provocations" against Transnistria will be considered as attack on Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

захарова

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that "provocations" against occupied Transnistria will be considered an attack on Russia.

This was stated by the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

According to her, "radical politicians" in Moldova are allegedly calling for the Armed Forces to "get rid of the Russian military presence" in occupied Transnistria.

She said that 220,000 Russian citizens live in unrecognised Transnistria, in addition to "Russian peacekeepers".

"Any provocations will be considered under international law as an attack on the Russian Federation," she added.

Read more: There were no direct or indirect talks with Ukraine - Zakharova

Author: 

Transnistria (96) Russia (11688) Zakharova (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 