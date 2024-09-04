"Provocations" against Transnistria will be considered as attack on Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that "provocations" against occupied Transnistria will be considered an attack on Russia.

This was stated by the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

According to her, "radical politicians" in Moldova are allegedly calling for the Armed Forces to "get rid of the Russian military presence" in occupied Transnistria.

She said that 220,000 Russian citizens live in unrecognised Transnistria, in addition to "Russian peacekeepers".

"Any provocations will be considered under international law as an attack on the Russian Federation," she added.

