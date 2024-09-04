Ruscists fired at Shyroka Balka in Kherson region: man was wounded
Russian troops attacked Shyroka Balka of the Stanislav district in the Kherson region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.
As noted, a 72-year-old man was hit by an enemy drone near a grocery store.
"The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a contusion and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen," the report says.
