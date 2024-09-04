Energoatom denied information about accident at South Ukrainian NPP

Energoatom said that the information circulating today about the accident at the South Ukrainian NPP is unreliable, and no accidents have occurred at the plant.

This was reported by Energoatom, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in order to stop the spread of false information about the alleged accident at the South Ukrainian NPP, Energoatom reports that a defect was found in the operation of one of the plant's power units, after which it was unloaded by 33% of its rated capacity - in accordance with the regulations due to the presence of a defect.

As noted, the defect will be eliminated after Ukrenergo specialists repair the damaged lines and ensure that electricity can be supplied.

Energoatom stressed that this event is not related to the repair campaign. "This situation arose as a result of complex transient modes that occurred due to hostile shelling of Ukrenergo's infrastructure and were accompanied by significant fluctuations in the parameters of the grid (frequency, voltage, current) to which the power units were connected, with the disconnection of power units from the grid," Energoatom added and called for trusting only official sources of information.

It is worth noting that Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Centre, wrote about the accident at the South Ukrainian NPP on his Facebook page.

"From two independent sources: another accident at the South Ukrainian NPP. Two extra rounds of blackouts from Ukrenergo today - because the power unit reduced output by 600 MW. It is likely to undergo repairs next week," the statement said.