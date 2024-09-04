Tusk: Poland is ready to help rebuild Lviv after Russian attack

Poland is ready to help Ukraine rebuild Lviv's infrastructure damaged by a Russian missile attack on 4 September.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Lviv needs help! The Russians attacked the city centre. Many historic buildings were damaged. Poland is ready to help rebuild them," the head of the Polish government wrote.

What is known about Russia's attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, the Russians launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took MiG-31K and Tu-22M3 into the sky. The air force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many injured. According to doctors, 11 people are in critical condition.

In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.