Another family with three children was returned to government-controlled territory

Another Ukrainian family with three children has been returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"The family is raising two boys and a girl, aged 12 to 16. Fearing that the children would be taken to an orphanage, the parents were forced to send them to a Russian school. There, the so-called "teachers" brainwashed the children with Russian propaganda. Therefore, the parents decided to move to the territory controlled by Ukraine," the statement said.

See more: Mother and her three daughters - Yaryna, Daryna, and Emilia - died due to attack of Russian Federation on Lviv. PHOTO

As noted, the children and adults are now safe and receive the necessary assistance from the relevant services.



Prokudin added that the family was returned thanks to the work of Save Ukraine volunteers.