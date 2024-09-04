Children are being forcibly evacuated from 31 settlements in Donetsk region, - Ministry of Reintegration

Due to the security situation, children are being forcibly evacuated from 31 settlements in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk region.

It is reported that the relevant decision was agreed at a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

We are talking about evacuation from the settlements of Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts.

In particular, from the villages of: Berestky, Vovchenka, Voznesenka, Dachne, Zelenivka, Zoria, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Stepanivka, Sukhi Yaly, Yantarne, the village of Ostre, as well as from the village of Illinivka, Berezivka, Berestok, Vodiane Druhe, Hnativka, Dovha Balka, Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Popov Yar, Rozkishne, Rusyn Yar, Stara Mykolaivka, Stepanivka, Tarasivka, Yablunivka.

"In safe regions, the evacuated children and their accompanying persons will be provided with free shelter, humanitarian aid, psychological support, etc." the ministry said.

In addition, the Ministry of Reintegration emphasized that evacuation from dangerous areas is free of charge.

"To get advice on leaving for safe regions, you can call the Donetsk RMA hotline at 0 800 408 911. You can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 1548 or write to us in WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers at (096) 078-84-33," the statement said.

Earlier, the Donetsk Regional Military Administration said that as of Wednesday, September 4, 26,000 people, including 1,076 children, are still in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

