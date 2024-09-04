NATO discusses shooting down missiles over Ukraine - Nauseda and Duda

NATO is currently discussing the downing of Russian missiles over Ukraine by the air defense of the Alliance.

The statement was made by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Polish President Andrzej Duda during a joint press conference on Wednesday, September 4, in Warsaw, Ukrinform writes, Censor.NET reports.

"NATO countries have started a discussion on this topic. Today we cannot say that this discussion is over and we have any concrete results," the Lithuanian leader said.

Nausėda noted that Lithuania and Poland, along with other countries, are initiating similar discussions and want the decision to be made at the NATO level.

For his part, Polish President Duda noted that in February, during a meeting of heads of state in Paris, he proposed shooting down Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory. He noted that such an initiative was welcomed by the Ukrainian authorities.

At the same time, he said, NATO leaders have different views on this issue.

Duda noted that the downing of Russian air targets over Ukraine should be carried out from the territory of NATO countries, and no other options were discussed.

Earlier, in an interview with the Financial Times, Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland should shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace if it is possible.

Commenting on Sikorski's statement, NATO said that such actions could have consequences for the entire Alliance.

