Enemy launches "Shaheds" from northern and southern directions - Air Force

The Air Force reports the movement of enemy attack drones from the northern and southern directions.

"Attention! Launches of attack drones from the north! They are moving through the Sumy region! From the Sumy region - in the direction of the Poltava region!

Launches of attack UAVs from the south! They are moving through Zaporizhzhia region in the direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region!" the message reads.

