The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk area has been going on for over a month and has already produced results. Ukraine has already captured more than 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory, including the Sudzha gas hub. In addition, Ukrainian troops created a military administration and stockpiled armored vehicles to strengthen the contingent in the Sumy region.

The publication notes that the achievements of the Armed Forces indicate the defense gaps in Russia. Russian troops, faced with insufficiently prepared conscripts and evacuated cities, could not effectively resist the Ukrainian offensive.At the same time, Ukrainian troops do not plan to leave the captured territories, which makes it impossible to cease fire and freeze the front.

The Telegraph also notes that while these successes have greatly boosted the morale of Ukrainian troops after last year's failed counteroffensive, the results on the front have yet to match the scale of the achievements.

The operation in the Kursk area gave the Ukrainian troops the necessary confidence and a positive effect, but further success will depend on many factors.

The publication emphasizes that these achievements helped rally the Ukrainian military around Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who has proven his effectiveness, although he has been criticized for his Soviet style of command and personal connections.

However, Syrsky demonstrated himself as a worthy successor to Valerii Zaluzhnyi and received support from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The operation in the Kursk area also encouraged Western supporters of Ukraine. Despite the absence of large-scale escalation by Russia, which did not use tactical nuclear strikes or destroy the Kyiv Dam, fears of a possible escalation remain.

At the same time, Ukraine's ability to hold the captured territory reduced the pressure on Kyiv regarding unilateral territorial concessions.

However, as the publication notes, Ukraine's military successes have not yet been fully reflected at the front. Russia continues to capture new territories, in particular in New York and Mezheva, and is approaching the capture of Pokrovsk.

The apathy of the Russian public and Putin's propaganda narratives help to reassure the population, despite Ukrainian achievements.

Now Ukraine has to face problems in obtaining complex weapons. Although the US plans to include the JASSM air-to-surface missile in the fall supply package, technical difficulties may delay their delivery. Germany has not approved the export of the Taurus cruise missile, and Britain has not cleared the use of Storm Shadow missiles against Russian targets.

