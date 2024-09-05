Over 1100 occupants and 25 armoured vehicles were destroyed in east over last day - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Defence forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy in the eastern sector

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by OSGT "Khortytsia".

The total losses of the Russian army on the Eastern direction alone for the day of 4 September 2024 amounted to:

personnel - 1102 people;

tanks - 6 units;

armoured combat vehicles - 19 units;

cannons and mortars - 26 units;

motor vehicles - 30 units;

special equipment - 8 units;

electronic warfare - 1 unit;

UAVs - 2 units;

shelters - 112;

fuel and lubricants depots - 1;

ammunition depots - 11.

"The defence forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the statement said.

