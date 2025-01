The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by People`s Deputies Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The decision was supported by 252 People's Deputies.

Previously, Tochytskyi held the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (2021-2024) and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

