Occupiers tried to drive out our units near Toretsk and Nelipivka, fighting is ongoing near Robotyne - General Staff

Russian invaders continue to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 111 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, September 5, 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, the border areas of the Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian artillery and mortar shelling - the settlements of Bobylivka, Porozok, Stepok and Pokrovka were affected.

In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with GABs on Sumy, Hrytsenkove, Simeikyne, Partyzanske, Yampil, Yunakivka, Riсhky, Kyianytsia and Nova Sich.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Six combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy attacked the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk, where two combat engagements are still ongoing. The Russians also carried out an air strike on Kharkiv.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were 10 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Tabaivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka. Six occupiers' attacks are currently underway.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 621,550 people (+1,200 per day), 8,624 tanks, 17,725 artillery systems, 16,869 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, 13 combat engagements took place in the Lyman direction. The enemy attacked near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Makiivka and Novosadove. Three hostile attacks are currently underway. In addition, the invaders struck Shyikivka twice with GABs.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four Russian offensives near Verkhnokamianske and Spirne, where one battle is currently underway. The situation is under control of our troops.

"Eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction. The invaders tried to assault our positions near Predtechyne, Ivanivske, Ivanopillia and Klishchiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing. In addition, the aggressor's aircraft dropped GABs near Chasiv Yar and Ivanopillia," the statement said.

In the Toretsk direction , Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Six combat engagements were completed, five are ongoing.

It is also noted that in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 27 assault actions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and repelled 21 attacks, with six battles currently underway. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 107 combat engagements took place in frontline. Battles continues in eight locations in Pokrovsk, - General Staff

According to the General Staff, in the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 23 times near Lysivka, Ukrainsk, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Nineteen attempts to advance were repelled, four are still ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy assaulted our positions six times, in particular near Vodiane and Vuhledar. Four battles are over, two are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were no combat engagements, but the invaders were firing on Bilohirsk with free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted an offensive near Robotyne. The battle is still ongoing.

"In the Prydniprovke direction, the occupiers were defeated, attacking the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders twice," the General Staff emphasizes.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: Kupyansk region under attack, volunteer injured in Vovchansk. PHOTOS

In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged.