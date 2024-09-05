SES completes emergency rescue operations at site of missile strike in Poltava: 55 people were killed and 328 injured

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the Russian missile strike on September 3 on an educational institution in Poltava have been completed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SES telegram channel.

55 people died and 328 were injured.

The State Emergency Service has engaged 36 vehicles and 215 rescuers to eliminate the consequences of the strike.

Experts are currently identifying the recovered human remains.

Russian attack on Poltava

On September 3, Russians attacked Poltava with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

