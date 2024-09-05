Former Commander of Logistics Forces Huliak was appointed as interim head of Ukroboronprom

Instead of Herman Smetanin, who headed the Ministry of Strategic Industries, Oleh Huliak was appointed acting director general of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC.

Oleh Huliak has been in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 1993. In 2021-2024, he was the Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since July 1, 2024, Huliak has worked as an advisor to the Director General for Military Cooperation of Ukroboronprom, strengthening the company's ties with the Defense Forces.

Also, the Supervisory Board will announce a competition for the position of Director General of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company as soon as possible.

