Ambassador to Czech Republic Zvarych: Men will not be forcibly returned from abroad

Men of military age who are abroad will not be forcibly returned to Ukraine.

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych in a commentary to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"I will say and reassure everyone that we are not talking about any coercive measures to return Ukrainians to Ukraine, especially those of mobilization age. Of course, the motivation is the consciousness of every citizen of Ukraine. We believe that all citizens of Ukraine, regardless of their place of residence, have one duty to the state - to defend the Motherland...

Of course, this is the choice of every citizen who, for one reason or another, finds himself outside his country. Our task as a state is to create conditions for citizens who want to defend their country in Ukraine, to create all the conditions for such a return," Zvarych said.

According to the Czech Ministry of the Interior, 253,000 men from Ukraine reside in the country permanently or temporarily. Among them, there are more than 95,000 men who are in the Czech Republic on a temporary protection visa and are between the ages of 18 and 65.

Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that his country does not support Ukrainian men who are trying to hide from mobilization in Ukraine by staying abroad. The Czech minister also emphasized that his country's capabilities are limited when it comes to the forced return of Ukrainian citizens to their homeland.