Air defense forces shot down 27 strike UAVs out of 44 during night - Air Force

On the night of September 6, the enemy attacked Ukraine with one Kh-59 guided air missile and one Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace of Luhansk and Bryansk regions, as well as 44 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. The Russians launched drones from Kursk, Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, as of 8:00 a.m., 27 attack UAVs were shot down. 8 UAVs were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine (probably fell under the influence of EW devices), one UAV returned in the direction of the occupied Donetsk region. Several more aerial targets (probably attack drones) are observed in the air space in the north. Combat work continues," the message says.

At that time, air defense operated in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Sumy regions.

As of 8:15 a.m. an air alert has been announced in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

Інфографіка результат роботи ППО 6 вересня

