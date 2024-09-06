In August, AFU began to use FPV drones by 25% more - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have increased the use of FPV drones at the front by 25%.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyi, said that the Defense Forces in August 2024 in the areas of combat operations increased the use of FPV drones by 25% compared to June.

"Unmanned systems in conditions of intense war are developing rapidly and dynamically, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine must be one step ahead of the enemy. We continue to work on this 24/7," noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

