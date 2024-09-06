Zelenskyy will make proposals to increase number of F-16s for Ukraine at "Ramstein"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs a much stronger F-16 fleet.

The head of state said this at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence at the "Ramstein" airbase, Censor.NET reports.

"We have already started operating F-16s. Thank you for your support, Minister (Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defence - Ed.), and your partners. And they shoot down missiles and drones. They are very effective, but there are not enough of them. You know that. And we need a much stronger F-16 fleet. And I have proposals that I will say when the press leaves," he said.

