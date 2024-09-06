European Commission will provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid package of 40 million euros to prepare for winter - von der Leyen

The European Commission, in connection with the constant shelling of the energy infrastructure by the Russians, will increase humanitarian aid to Ukrainians, in particular, it will provide Ukraine with 40 million euros.

As reported by Censor.NET, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this on the X social network.

"Russia is relentlessly attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The temperature will drop soon, so we are stepping up our humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in need. With a new package of 40 million euros for repairs, electricity, heating and housing," she wrote.

