Ukraine will get through winter normally if there are no critical strikes at energy sector - Halushchenko

Ukraine's energy sector can get through the winter in a normal mode in the absence of new strikes.

This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"If there are no strikes that will critically affect the power system, we will get through this winter in a normal mode. If there are, it is certainly difficult to predict the impact on the system of such strikes today," said the head of the Ministry of Energy.

According to him, all assessments of the passage of the winter heating period that "there will be no power for 20 hours or 18 hours" are very conditional and have nothing to do with reality.

