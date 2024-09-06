Russian army shells Komyshany, attacks Kherson suburbs and Kindiika with drones, there are wounded

Russian invaders do not stop shelling the Kherson region. On the morning of 6 September, Antonivka, Komyshany and Kindiika came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

At around 10:00, the occupiers attacked Komyshany. A 72-year-old woman who was in the street came under enemy fire. She sustained an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wound to her lower back. The woman was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

In Antonivka, Russian troops attacked a local resident with a UAV. The 70-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his lower leg as a result of the drone's explosive drop. He was hospitalised.

Ruscists also used a drone to attack a local resident in Kindiytsia, where a 55-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a leg wound. The victim went to hospital on his own. He is receiving medical assistance.

