Intensity of hostilities in Zaporizhzhia sector significantly decreased - OSGT "Tavria"

Over the past month, the occupants have reduced the number of attacks in the Zaporizhzhia sector. In general, the front line in Zaporizhzhia region remains stable.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, this was reported by the spokesman for the "Tavria" operational grouping of troops, Dmytro Lykhoviy.

According to the spokesperson, in some areas of the frontline, the Russian army does not dare to engage in active hostilities. This may be due to the withdrawal of a certain number of Russian troops from this area.

"The Russians took several military units, battalions, regiments and brigades from Zaporizhzhia region to the Kursk direction and other threatening areas. Accordingly, the intensity of hostilities has decreased in terms of enemy infantry activity. This week, the enemy did not launch any offensive assault operations in the Orikhivske and Huliaipillia directions. The situation in the Huliaipillia sector is stable, and the Russian army is afraid to attack, as opposed to the fact that they were expected to attack there. The Russian army has few resources, few reserves, and few opportunities to conduct active, full-fledged offensive actions in several directions simultaneously," he said.

Lykhoviy said that in general, the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region remains stable. The Ukrainian military continues to conduct a defensive operation. In particular, they are taking measures to improve the tactical situation and defence stability in the Orikhivske and Huliaipillia directions.

"In fact, with a few exceptions, there is no dynamics, the enemy is not successful. Infantry assaults are carried out in small groups without the use of armoured vehicles. These are rather rare attempts to test our defences, which, once again, are unsuccessful. The enemy is retreating and is much less likely to use ATVs, motorcycles and other small vehicles in their assaults," the spokesman said.

At the same time, the spokesman added, attacks on civilians in the frontline areas continue, and in these cases the Russian army is increasingly using UAVs.

"They make 100-120 drops from copters per day, using 1.5 hundred rounds of ammunition. This is a plus for the artillery. They are constantly using drops with toxic substances, primarily in Zaporizhzhia region. Of course, the aviation is working with KABs and unguided missiles," Lykhoviy said.

