Cabinet of Ministers proposes to allow foreigners - contract soldiers to hold officer positions in the Defense Forces

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to amend the legislation and allow foreign citizens who are serving in Ukraine under contract to hold officer positions in the Defense Forces and serve in intelligence until the end of the war.

This was announced by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Procedure for Contractual Military Service by Foreigners and Stateless Persons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Transport Special Service and the National Guard of Ukraine" has been approved. The draft law proposes to amend the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" to allow foreigners and stateless persons to fill officer positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine.

Read more: Government approves dismissal of Mykyta from post of head of Transcarpathian RMA

It is also proposed to amend the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons" to establish that entry into and exit from Ukraine of foreigners and stateless persons who are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Transport Special Service and the National Guard is carried out on the basis of a passport and a military registration document (service certificate), the form, procedure for registration (creation) and issuance of which is determined by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, respectively. It is proposed to amend the Law of Ukraine "On Intelligence" to provide that foreigners and stateless persons may be enlisted in the military service of the intelligence agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine until the end of the special period in the state (without complying with the requirement provided for in paragraph 2 of part two of Article 31 of the Law of Ukraine "On Intelligence")," he said.