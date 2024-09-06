Germany has not changed its attitude to Ukrainian strikes on targets in Russia - Pistorius

The position of the German leadership on allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons against targets deep in Russian territory has not changed.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius following a meeting of participants in the Ramstein format on September 6, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It is unchanged," Pistorius said in response to a question about the government's position on this issue. He added that "this is an issue on which everything has already been said."

Read more: Zelenskyy to arrive in Germany on September 6 to meet with Scholz

At the same time, the politician answered in the negative when asked whether the fact that populist parties that advocate a complete cessation of such assistance to Ukraine received huge support in the recent elections in two German federal states could lead to a reduction in military aid.

"It is necessary to protect the freedom, independence and territorial integrity of sovereign states from aggressors like Russia. Ultimately, we are also doing this out of our own interests," the German Defense Minister emphasized and promised to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary.

Read more: Spanish Defense Minister Robles: It’s war, Ukraine decides how to use weapons it receives

Pistorius confirmed that all 4 billion euros allocated for military aid to Ukraine in the draft German budget for 2025 have already been "allocated". At the same time, he expects that Kyiv will be able to order and buy weapons at the expense of a $50 billion loan to be provided to Ukraine by the end of the year, and repay it at the expense of the central bank's frozen Russian assets.