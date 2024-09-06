Ukraine in OSCE: Neighboring countries should use air defense systems to intercept Russian missiles

Ukraine needs more air defense systems to counter Russian missile attacks, as well as assistance from neighboring countries in directly shooting down Russian missiles and attack drones.

This was stated by Acting Permanent Representative of Ukraine to International Organizations in Vienna Viktoriia Kuvshynnykova during a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The tragedies in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Lviv have shown that the Russian regime has no limits to launch long-range strikes anywhere in Ukraine. And while the Russian authorities are relying on terror and false red lines, international law provides us with all the necessary means to protect civilians. To put an end to this terror, Ukraine needs air defense systems and munitions, as well as solutions that will allow us to launch long-range strikes against any legitimate military target in Russia. We must finally adopt a solution that will allow neighboring countries to use air defense systems to intercept Russian weapons," she said.

According to Kuvshynnykova, this will be "nothing more than the fulfillment of our common obligation to protect and save human lives."

"Not a single Russian missile or strike should be left without a fair response - a response with weapons, sanctions, economic support for Ukraine and making Russia more accountable. Human life is the only red line we must force Russia to respect. This is the only way we can return the peaceful sky to our children," the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized.

She also noted that the Ukrainian children killed by Russia this week "have become another black page in our history, including the history of the OSCE." "Because each new death raises a reasonable question: how does Russia's participation in the OSCE correspond to the genocidal war waged against the Ukrainian people? Or how does its presence in the OSCE help prevent new tragedies?" Kuvshynnikova added.