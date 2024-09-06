UDAR demands to lift political siege of Chernihiv - party statement

Vitalii Klytschko's UDAR party demands that the authorities lift the political siege of Chernihiv. The attacks of government politicians on Chernihiv and local government are destroying the foundation of democracy, for the sake of which Ukrainians are fighting the enemy today.

This is stated in a political statement of UDAR published on the party's website, Censor.NET reports.

The reason for the statement was the regular searches in Chernihiv City Council for documents of 7 years ago, which are publicly available. However, the attacks on Chernihiv local government have been going on for a long time, UDAR notes.

"The siege of Chernihiv by Russian invaders lasted more than one month. The attacks of politicians from the government on Chernihiv in particular and local government in general have been going on for years. We demand that the authorities lift the political siege of Chernihiv! Local self-government is the foundation of democracy. Searches, pressure, intimidation, threats, suspicions, and illegal surveillance are destroying this foundation. It is impossible not to notice this. It is impossible to accept it," reads the statement of Vitalii Klytschko's UDAR.

The party emphasizes: Ukraine needs a strong and protected democracy to become a full-fledged member of the European family and the civilized world.

"Democracy is an indicator of shared values, one of which is the inadmissibility of dictatorship. Our defenders need the observance of democratic principles in the state to be sure that their country, for which they risk their lives, will have an independent democratic future. Ukraine needs democracy to win. The enemy does not need a democratic and strong Ukraine alone. This was already the case in 2014 when some thought that democracy was not important. The consequences of those times are well known: responsibility is inevitable," UDAR notes.

The statement said that on September 5, the Chernihiv City Council was once again blocked by armed security forces. They used force and paralyzed the work of all structural units, including those involved in the supply of the Armed Forces, preparation of Chernihiv for the heating season, etc. Earlier, there were other attempts to influence the local government of Chernihiv with the help of security forces.

"Before that, the authorities repeatedly tried to disrupt the city council session with the help of security forces, to prevent deputies from entering the hall by force. Before that, they mined the premises. Before that, they blocked at the central level the allocation of UAH 25 million by the Kyiv community to help Chernihiv residents with fortifications. Before that, they handed over suspicions, summoned deputies for "conversations," intimidated them... Before that, they illegally removed the mayor elected by the community through manual courts. A whole series with elements of dictatorship," summarizes UDAR.

Earlier, the acting mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako reported on searches in Chernihiv City Hall and said he considered it a continuation of political pressure.