Since February 2022, Coalition has allocated more than $106 billion for military aid to Ukraine, - Austin

Since February 2022, the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense has provided Kyiv with more than $106 billion in security and defense assistance.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format in Germany, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Since February 2022, this coalition has allocated more than $106 billion to help Ukraine in the security sector," the head of the US Defense Department said.

He added that the countries participating in the Contact Group provide Ukraine with air defense systems, armored vehicles, artillery shells, and F-16 aircraft.

Austin emphasized that the contribution of some countries in terms of their GDP was greater than that of the United States. In this regard, he drew attention to the ongoing announcement of new aid to Ukraine.

In particular, the Pentagon chief noted Denmark's latest statement on supporting Ukraine in the short-term and long-term perspective. At the same time, he said, it is important that Denmark purchases new equipment for the Ukrainian defense industry.

In addition, Austin mentioned Norway's initiative to support the production of 155-millimeter shells in Ukraine with technology.

At the same time, the Pentagon chief also said that the United States is proud of its own contribution. Since the last meeting in the Ramstein format in June, the United States has allocated more than $4 billion in defense aid to Ukraine.

Austin assured that the United States, together with its coalition partners, will continue to focus on Ukraine's immediate needs.

"As Ukraine enters its third winter of war, the United States will continue to stand by it and provide leadership (in support of Ukraine - ed.)," the US Secretary of Defense emphasized.