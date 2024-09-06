Austin explained why US does not authorize Ukraine to strike deep into Russia: One tool is not decisive in war

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin believes that there is no single tool that will be decisive in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The head of the Pentagon said this at a press conference following the Ramstein on Friday, September 6, Censor.NET reports.

According to Austin, no weapon alone can decide the course of the war.

"No weapon alone will decide the course of the war. We have said this about tanks and other weapons. We say every time that you can't rely on one thing," the US defense secretary said.

He noted that the U.S. approach is to integrate different means for the best results.

"We will do everything we can to help Ukraine succeed and create the right dynamics on the battlefield to create the capabilities that will help Ukraine defend its territory," Austin said.

Regarding the authorization to use ATACMS for deep strikes on Russian territory, the Pentagon chief believes that Ukraine has its own weapons for this.

"I think Ukraine has a pretty significant indigenous capability to hit targets that are far beyond the reach of ATACM or even Storm Shadow," the US official said.

Read more: US does not provide assistance to Ukraine in investigation of F-16 incident - Pentagon

In addition, Austin added that Russia has already moved its aircraft beyond the range of ATACMS.

"The Russians have moved their aircraft, which they use for GABs, out of the ATACMS range. We are focusing on helping them (Ukrainians - ed.) be more effective in defending their territory," the Pentagon chief emphasized.

As a reminder, on September 6, a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense was held. During the meeting, Austin said that Ukraine was gradually taking the initiative on the battlefield.

Read more: Pentagon disclosed content of package of military aid to Ukraine for 125 million dollars